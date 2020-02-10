Cuomo sets date for a special election to fill CNY Senate seat

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Voters in parts of Onondaga and Cayuga counties will get to choose a new senator to represent the 50th Senate district on April 28th. That is the same day as the New York presidential primary.
The vacancy came about when first-term Senator Robert Antonacci was elected to State Supreme Court in November.
The Onondaga County Republican committee on Saturday endorsed Angela Renna as its candidate. She is currently president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool.
The Democratic candidate is John Mannion, an educator. Mannion narrowly lost to Antonacci in 2018.
