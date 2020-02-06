Cuomo signs bill removing tax from beer flights

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill removing the tax from beer flights, the sample portions of beer served at most breweries. Cuomo says this is just another way New York supports the craft beverage industry.
“This legislation continues our efforts to lower costs and cut red tape so New York breweries can reinvest in their businesses while creating jobs, growing local tourism and helping to revitalize regional economies,” he said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the federal excise tax on beer barrels was cut in half. Beer was previously tax-exempt if it was given away in tasting rooms, but not if businesses charged samples.
“This reform will encourage consumers to try different varieties of beer while supporting New York’s world-class craft breweries,” Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said in a statement.
