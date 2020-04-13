Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cuomo, utility companies warn incoming storm brings floods and power outages

Local News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid, Central Hudson, NYSEG, and the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo agree that a storm set to sweep through the region starting Easter Sunday will cause a lot of damage.

They are urging New Yorkers to prepare for service interruptions.

Customers should be prepared for the possibility of strong, gusty winds that may break limbs and topple trees onto power lines and interrupt electric service.

Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson Gas and Electric

Heavy rain and winds over 50 miles per hour—or even higher during thunderstorms—around the Capital will likely cause blackouts, brownouts, and flash flooding which may continue even into Tuesday. Closer to the Great Lakes and the Finger Lakes, the forecast calls for gusts of over 70 miles per hour.

The storms will batter parts of the Capital District, the Hudson Valley, the North Country, Western New York, Rochester, the Southern Tier, and Westchester.

“New Yorkers across the state are heeding our guidance to stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this storm makes that call all the more urgent.”

Gov. Cuomo

The utilities say their staff is ready to respond to outages, and will maintain social distancing and other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the event of a power outage, make sure none of your fuses are blown or circuit breakers are tripped. Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible, check on your elderly family members, and do not approach downed power lines. Instead, report them.

Call National Grid to make a report at (800) 867-5222, and view their outage map.

Report outages or downed wires to NYSEG at (800) 572-1131.

Contact Central Hudson by calling 800-527-2714 or visiting them online.

