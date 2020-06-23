Cuomo: Watertown man ‘must be held accountable’ for Pride flag incident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Watertown man must be held accountable for taking down a Pride flag just hours after it was raised over this past weekend.

Lee Barrigar, an avowed opponent of gay rights, posted a video of himself lowering the flag and stuffing it into a dropbox outside of City Hall.

This happened a few hours after a small ceremony took place to raise the flag. The ceremony was attended by the mayor, city council members and LGBTQ supporters.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Mayor Jeff Smith said, in part:

“The City of Watertown has a diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community and is committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equity for all people in the community. The mayor and city council are united in our condemnation of this intolerant and ignorant act.”

