Cuomo, Zucker respond to questions about AG nursing home report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Gov. Cuomo received a question from News 4’s Chris Horvatits.

He asked, “Why should it take a report from the Attorney General for the state to release the number of nursing home residents who died in a hospital, which is a number that we’ve been looking for for quite a while?”

The question was in reference to a report released this week by the New York Attorney General’s Office, which said New York State undercounted the number of nursing home deaths attributed to COVID-19 by 50 percent.

On Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had responded to the report, saying ““DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes.”

In response to Horvatits’ query, the Governor asked Zucker to answer.

“When they said there was undercounting, that’s just factually inaccurate,” Zucker said. “Reporting the number of deaths is always the hardest number to report out there, and we wanted to be sure that those numbers were accurate.”

Cuomo followed Zucker, saying “The report affirmed everything the Commissioner said. Where this starts is, frankly, a political attack from the prior federal administration HHS.”

Here is a link to the state health department’s list of each nursing home and deaths reported.