Cupid’s Chase 5K goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cupid’s Chase 5K is virtual this year, and it began this weekend. All you have to do is run a 5K and report your time.

The race supports Community Options, a non-profit for individuals with developmental disabilities. It is their largest fundraiser of the year.

“This year is more important than ever with COVID. There’s been a lot of unforeseen circumstances and a lot of things we had to pay for that you don’t necessarily think about. Nobody can really predict a global pandemic during the year, so it has been difficult this year,” said Zachary Petrie, Executive Director of Community Options.

You can register any time between now and February 21.