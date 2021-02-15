Cupid’s Chase 5K goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cupid’s Chase 5K is virtual this year, and it began this weekend. All you have to do is run a 5K and report your time.
The race supports Community Options, a non-profit for individuals with developmental disabilities. It is their largest fundraiser of the year.
“This year is more important than ever with COVID. There’s been a lot of unforeseen circumstances and a lot of things we had to pay for that you don’t necessarily think about. Nobody can really predict a global pandemic during the year, so it has been difficult this year,” said Zachary Petrie, Executive Director of Community Options.
You can register any time between now and February 21.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App