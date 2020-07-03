Cupola for The Lake House at Sylvan Beach installed

(WSYR-TV) — A key part of The Lake House at Sylvan Beach has been put into place as of Thursday afternoon.
The cupola of the 50 foot tall lighthouse was hoisted into place on Thursday. The Lake House will feature gaming, lakefront dining and bar options plus an outdoor area.
It’s also created more than 150 jobs for local trade workers and, once open, will create 60 new jobs.
The Lake House is set to open later this summer.
