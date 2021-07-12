Curbstone Festival and sidewalk sales to return to Skaneateles July 15-17

The Jackman Twins, who perform magic, juggling and balloon art, will entertain from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and sidewalk sales will return to the village this weekend from July 15-17.

The family-friendly event will highligh local businesses, and will take place along Genesee, Jordan, and Fennell streets.

You can stop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

More than 30 vendors are expected to participate. Some of the sales included are listed below: