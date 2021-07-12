Curbstone Festival and sidewalk sales to return to Skaneateles July 15-17

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and sidewalk sales will return to the village this weekend from July 15-17.
The family-friendly event will highligh local businesses, and will take place along Genesee, Jordan, and Fennell streets.
You can stop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More than 30 vendors are expected to participate. Some of the sales included are listed below:
- Imagine will offer discounts of up to 50% on select merchandise.
- Rhubarb Kitchen Shop will offer sales on Wüsthof cutlery, Swiss Diamond cookware and Cuisinart products and host guests from Lockwood Lavender Farm, Clean Slate Farm, Finger Lakes Harvest and Ayvaco. Check the shop’s Facebook or Instagram accounts for dates and times.
- Gallery 54 will feature sales on jewelry, paintings, ceramics, fiber art, sculpture, prints, cards, photography and wood art.
- Fleur de lis Floral Design will offer specials on succulents, cacti and assorted small house plants.
- cate & sally will offer closeouts and specials on a wide selection of clothing and accessories, including Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines and Eileen Fisher.
- The Wandering Kind will offer 20-60% off dresses, tops, shorts, jeans, jewelry and accessories.
- Emma + James will offer 30% off clearance items and 40% off select full-price items.
- Skaneateles300 will feature deep discounts on shoes, accessories, denim, dresses and more.
- The Local Branch will offer 20-50% off hand-printed apparel, leather samples and home goods; 10% off purchases over $100 inside the store; and free giveaways each day with email signup.
- Drooz + Co. will offer sales on household goods and decor, gift items, puzzles and jewelry.
- Sea Culture Brand and Sakran & Shaw will host pop-ups by Barn Blooms flower farm and Milk House Roastery.
- The Savage Homestead will offer 50% off discontinued soy candle scents, 25-50% off additional items, and a complimentary canvas tote bag with purchases over $100, while supplies last