Cure Delicatessen opening on Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Recess Coffee are less than 24 hours away from opening their next adventure – Cure Delicatessen!
It is on Westcott Street at the old Picasso’s Bakery, which is just around the corner from Recess Coffee.
This shop will house a deli, a little retail market and a make-and-take component for eating later.
Starting on Wednesday, they will be open regularly from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
