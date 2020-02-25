Cure Delicatessen opening on Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Recess Coffee are less than 24 hours away from opening their next adventure – Cure Delicatessen!

It is on Westcott Street at the old Picasso’s Bakery, which is just around the corner from Recess Coffee.

This shop will house a deli, a little retail market and a make-and-take component for eating later.

Starting on Wednesday, they will be open regularly from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

