Cure Delicatessan sells out of pastrami in under an hour

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cure Delicatessan ran out of pastrami in less than an hour after opening on Thursday.
The brand new local deli opened its doors on Wednesday on Westcott Street.
There is more on the menu than pastrami, like other deli meats, salads and even desserts.
But, good news is the owners said pastrami should be back in stock for the dinner rush on Thursday.
