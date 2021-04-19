Curfew extended for bars, restaurants and catered events

(WSYR-TV) — Slowly but surely, New York is returning to business as usual. Beginning Monday, the curfew for bars, restaurants and catered events extends, each getting an extra hour to serve customers.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement last week along with the return of auto and horse racing. Some Republicans in Albany say that the extra hour may help some businesses but there shouldn’t be a curfew at all.

Bars and restaurants can now operate until midnight. Catered services can run until 1 a.m.