Overnight curfew enacted for City of Syracuse until further notice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of protests in Syracuse Saturday night, Mayor Ben Walsh has declared a State of Special Emergency effective immediately for Syracuse until further notice.
This includes a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. This curfew prohibits people from being in any public place during those times.
Below is the mayor’s declaration:
