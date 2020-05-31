Overnight curfew enacted for City of Syracuse until further notice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of protests in Syracuse Saturday night, Mayor Ben Walsh has declared a State of Special Emergency effective immediately for Syracuse until further notice.

This includes a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. This curfew prohibits people from being in any public place during those times.

Below is the mayor’s declaration:

