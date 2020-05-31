Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Overnight curfew enacted for City of Syracuse until further notice

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of protests in Syracuse Saturday night, Mayor Ben Walsh has declared a State of Special Emergency effective immediately for Syracuse until further notice.

This includes a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. This curfew prohibits people from being in any public place during those times.

Below is the mayor’s declaration:

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected