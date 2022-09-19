MARSHALL ST., N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three wins and no losses to start the season, Syracuse football fans are as pumped as they’ve been in a long time.

But it’s not just the fans that are excited for the big game on Friday.

“We aren’t just excited for our store here for the business but we are fans just like everybody else in Syracuse and when you can pull off a win like that I’ll tell you it’s exciting for the team and for Syracuse,” says Manger at Manny’s Quality SU Clothing Store Bill Nester.

The last time the team started the season off this big was in 2018.

After last weekend’s game, people could feel and *hear* the excitement from fans after the win over Purdue and it lasted for miles.

“When I was taking down our merchandise outside because we like to have a nice display outside, you could hear the dome out of all the 40 years I’ve been up here, I don’t think I’ve ever heard the dome cheer like that you could actually hear it down here on Marshall Street,” Nester says.

There are other people who are excited about the team’s hot streak too.

“Saturday at a 12, I don’t know if they just woke up or if they didn’t go to sleep but I was more than satisfied with the noise that they pumped in, now this Friday night at 7 o’clock we need to bring it,” says Syracuse University Football Head Coach Dino Barbers.

‘Cuse fans all over social media are doing their best, urging fellow fans to pack the dome for the upcoming game. Even coaches and former Syracuse athletes are making their voices heard in encouraging the support and they’re sure it will make an impact.

“I know it’s had a big impact and I want it to be a bigger impact, we need more,” Barbers continues.

Hoping fans give it their all too, letting the ‘loud house’ live up to its name this weekend.

“It was amazing to hear that scream and hear that loud of a crowd get into it I wish the crowd could get into the games like that all the time,” Nester continues.

One of the most important aspects of packing the dome is looking up and seeing the sea of orange and navy blue, so it is important to show up and cheer your head off but you will want to dress the part too!