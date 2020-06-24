Cute alert! 2 new babies born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse announced two new babies were born in May.

A Snow Leopard was born May 18 and a Humboldt penguin hatched May 22.

The penguin was named Quatro by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

(Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s Office)

It weighed in at five pounds during a checkup on Wednesday. Its gender is not yet known.

Humboldt penguins are a threatened species in their native habitat off the coast of South America,

The Snow Leopard, born to parents Daania and Senge, is a female cub.

She is the second birth for Daania.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is part of a species survival plan for the animals, whose numbers are fewer than 7,000 in far-east Russia.

The county is running a naming contest for the cub.

The potential names come from an “I Love New York” naming theme.

The potential names are Olive (Town in Ulster County), Riga (Town in Monroe County), Clove (Lake in Staten Island), Garnet (New York State gem) and Marcy (Town in Oneida County & tallest mountain in New York State).

