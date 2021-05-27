CVS launches ‘One Step Closer’ sweepstakes with big prizes to close gap in vaccine hesitancy

(WSYR-TV) — CVS Health announced a One Step Closer Sweepstakes for eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health. Participants have an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

CVS is working to close gaps in vaccine hesitancy with this sweepstakes, and aims to remind people of all the new activities that will be made possible by getting everyone vaccinated.

Among the prizes planned are:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

Participants must be 18 years old or older to enter. For more information about rules, eligibility, and setting up an appointment for your vaccine, visit the One Step Closer Sweepstakes website.