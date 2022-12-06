SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse.

CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure.

The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina.

Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse in an area called City Center.

The City Center in Syracuse is being redeveloped and is home to the Redhouse Arts Center.

At one time it was Sibley’s department store building.

CXTec has been awarded up to a million-dollar capital grant from New York State’s Excelsior Job Tax Credit Program for Job Creation.