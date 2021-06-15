Cyclist killed, another injured in hit & run

CINCINNATUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating after a cyclist was killed and another hurt after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Troopers tell NewsChannel 9 the incident happened around 7:26pm near the 29-hundred block of Route 26 in the Town of Cincinnatus. Route 26 is closed between Telephone Road and Taylor Valley Road during the investigation. A detour is in place.

A preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that four bicyclists were on Route 26 when two of the bicyclists were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. One person has since died. A second person was transported by Cincinnatus Ambulance to Upstate Medical Center, their condition is unknown.

Troopers are conducting interviews in the area as the investigation unfolds.

State Police Investigators and members from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are on scene. Troopers are being assisted by Deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, Cincinnatus Fire Department and Cincinnatus Ambulance.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.