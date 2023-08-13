LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cyclists came out to Onondaga Lake Park today, August 13, for a special orientation ride as a part of The Ride for Missing Children.

Riders put posters of missing children along the fences at the park. James Sleeper, the Committee Chairman for The Ride for Missing Children in Syracuse, said the posters are what inspires the riders in their mission of bringing missing children back home.

“The posters are the root of our ride… bringing missing kids home. Unfortunately, I’m sad to inform you there are six of these posters that are children from Onondaga County. We would like to bring them all home again,” said Sleeper.

At the orientation ride, cyclists were able to get themselves up to speed and learn about the organization leading up to the official Syracuse Ride for Missing Children on September 29. The posters placed by the riders will stay up until after the official ride.

The Ride for Missing Children works directly with the New York chapter of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC helps to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization.

Each cyclist who registers commits to raising $300 that will go to helping the NCMEC in its mission.

You can learn more about The Ride for Missing Children HERE.