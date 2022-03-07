CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Visual artist, writer, and curator D. Dominick Lombardi will have over 80 pieces of his work on display at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Gallery beginning on March 7.

The exhibition is titled “High + Low: A Forty-five Year Retrospective” and features many of his works, including several sculptures, drawings, and paintings. The exhibition opens on March 7 and runs until April 15. The collection represents Lombardi’s varied interests in mediums and materials.

Lombardi’s journey with modern art began when he was exposed to a reproduction of Picasso’s Guernica (1939) when he was around three or four and continued with his introduction into Zap Comix, an underground comix series, in 1968.

Lombardi’s 1999 piece “The King”

Courtesy of SUNY Cortland

“In some ways, Lombardi’s distortions are a more truthful look at society than our daily façade of polite policy and political correctness, especially in the way we prompt contention,” T. Michael Martin wrote. “Lombardi offers a much-needed change and disruption through his unique sense of humor.” Martin is an assistant professor, curator, and director at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery at Murray State University.

Lombardi will discuss his exhibition at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, in the gallery. The opening reception will follow on March 9. For an entire list of events, visit the Dowd Gallery page at SUNY Cortland.