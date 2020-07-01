DA Fitzpatrick says officers justified in the use of firearms in two May incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick released a report Wednesday stating that officers were legally justified in firing their weapons during two incidents that happened back in May.

The DA’s office has chosen to deviate from traditional protocols, which includes a grand jury, because of the continued shut down due to COVID-19.

“Due to the continued unavailability to empanel a Grand Jury because of the state-imposed

shutdown, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is deviating from our normal

protocols and choosing not to wait weeks or perhaps months for grand jury review. This press

release, with the accompanying reports based on the exhaustive review of all the available

evidence will serve as my report on these matters.” Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick

Limited details on the cases are being released due to the ongoing prosecutions.

The first incident happened on May 10. Police responded to the William J. Walsh Transportation Center in Syracuse after several calls to 9-1-1 about a male armed with a handgun fired multiple rounds, injuring at least two people.

According to the DA’s report, the suspect, Andrew Booker, 31, of Wareham, Massachusetts, had also called 9-1-1 stating several people outside the bus station were trying to harm him.

Responding officers attempted to speak to Booker. Booker then raised his weapon in the direction of officers.

At that time Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Hoosock fired a single shot. He did not hit Booker.

Booker then complied with police orders and was arrested.

Evidence reviewed includes witness statements, police reports, and video footage from the scene.

The second officer-involved shooting happened on June 11 along Mark Avenue in Syracuse.

Shotspotter, a system that alerts 9-1-1 when shots are fired, notified police of approximately 16 shots fired at the intersection of Mark and Wood Avenues in the City of Syracuse.

Three officers responded and began to look for evidence of shots fired. While investigating, Jakelle Davis, 23 of Syracuse, walked towards Officer Ryan McGovern while smoking a cigarette.

When Davis approached Officer McGovern he blew smoke in his face, made a remark, and retrieved a weapon.

Officer McGovern then drew his duty weapon and fired a shot, hitting Davis in the face.

After a review of the evidence, the DA’s office has determined Officer McGovern was legally justified in using his firearm.