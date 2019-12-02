DA: Gang members are to blame for Black Friday fight, stabbing, and shooting at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The three men directly involved in the fight, stabbing, and shooting incident at Destiny USA on Black Friday are known gang members in the City of Syracuse, the Onondaga County District Attorney tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

While the shooting, near the mall’s food court, was isolated to the people involved in the fight, the sound of gunshots were heard by many of the hundreds of people who went running in fear on the busiest shopping day of the year.

The only name released by police is Kyree Truax, 21, who’s accused of shooting another man in the leg after the fight. Truax is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and having an illegal gun.

Truax was found by police after running away from Destiny USA and then crashing his car into a CENTRO bus, driving a third person involved in the fight, who had been stabbed, to the hospital.

Police say that more arrests and charges might be possible as detectives review the security footage captured within the food court of the mall.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says that while shots fired is rare at Destiny USA, gang activity is not. He adds that while metal detectors are not realistic, mall management should consider “randomly screening people” and using a “stop, question and frisk” method.

Destiny USA managers have not responded to NewsChannel 9’s emails Sunday or Monday, but said Saturday “We’ll go back and review what happened and if there are ways we can prevent it, we will certainly put those into place.”

NewsChannel 9 has learned that a meeting between Syracuse Police and Destiny USA management is being considered, at which, the idea of a police substation within the mall will be discussed.

