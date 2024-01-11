SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The homeless man accused of a stabbing inside Upstate University Hospital’s emergency department snuck a knife in by posing as a patient to avoid the metal detectors, the Onondaga County District Attorney tells NewsChannel 9.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick says 44-year-old Sabier Young “faked a car accident” to be wheeled into the emergency room. The use of the wheelchair apparently exempted him from going through a security checkpoint.

“That’s how he was able to get a knife into the hospital,” said Fitzpatrick, “which is obviously a dereliction, but I’m sure the hospital will address that.”

“At this point, it appears intentional that he attempted to thwart the security procedures,” said Fitzpatrick.

Young is accused of attempted murder among other charges after Upstate University Police say he stabbed another man, who, court paperwork shows, was waiting in the emergency department for his young daughter to be treated.

The victim was stabbed in his stomach and right side, police said. Fitzpatrick says despite his approximately six stab wounds, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

As the victim tried to get away from the danger, court paperwork states Young “followed while stabbing him continuously until both individuals fell to the ground and Young lost control of the knife.”

The suspect told police he intended to stab and kill someone else, who had a physical resemblance to the man he did stab.

Fitzpatrick says Young has a “troubled past,” but declined to share details.

New York State prison records list a man with the same name and birthday as an inmate between 1998 and 2006 for convictions of attempted arson and attempts to promote prison contraband. He spent a subsequent year in prison for criminal mischief.

He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Upstate Medical University has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request asking if any security policies will be reviewed as a result of the stabbing.