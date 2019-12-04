Police: 6-year-old in critical but stable condition after being shot by his uncle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police say the 6-year-old boy who was shot by his uncle Tuesday night inside a home along the 100 block Fenton Street is in critical but stable condition at Upstate University Hospital.

The man who police say shot the boy was shot and killed by Syracuse Police.

Bill Fitzpatrick confirms to NewsChannel 9 that 31-year-old Miguel Russo was armed when police arrived at the home at 119 Fenton Street, near Delaware Street.

Police haven’t said what happened between when police arrived and when an officer shot and killed Russo.

Toxicology tests, which won’t have results for several weeks, might describe more about Russo’s mental state when he shot his nephew and then how he acted with police once they arrived.

The name of the six-year-old boy has not been released.

In 2013, when Miguel Russo was 24, he and his 23-year-old brother Miquan Russo, were sent to prison for their role in the Bricktown Gang.

As part of their plea agreements, the Russo brothers outed the Bricktown Gang and its operation in the City of Syracuse, including use violence to protect its crack sales.

Russo was released from federal prison in December 2016.

