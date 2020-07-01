DA: Trooper justified in shooting a man in Manlius following domestic incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New York State Trooper was justified in shooting a man armed with what appeared to be a rifle outside a home in the Town of Manlius on May 26.

According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, police were called to a home at 140 Wilson Drive for a domestic dispute.

The caller told 911 that 61-year-old Kenneth Bennett was having mental health issues and struck his sister.

The caller said Bennett was armed with what she thought was a BB gun but wasn’t sure.

According to Fitzpatrick, Bennett got on the phone with 911 and told them that Hell’s Angels and Warlocks were coming to his house.

He also told 911 that police would have to shoot him in the head if they wanted him.

Fitzpatrick says “Multiple officers on scene who had extensive military and police firearms training broadcast to fellow officers that the weapon appeared to be real.”

The report says multiple police officers including a trained negotiator attempted to engage Bennett and diffuse or deescalate the situation.

Bennett paced in his driveway and on the street in front of his home for an hour and a half, shouting and threatening officers, possibly, Fitzpatrick said, in an attempt to goad officers to shoot him.

The DA says when Bennett began walking away from his home toward police officers taking cover behind marked police cars, he yelled at the officers and gestured with the weapon at them. That’s when a Manlius Police investigator fired a rubber projectile at Bennett.

The report says Bennett stumbled backward, but regained his footing and continued toward the officers.









Kenneth Bennett captured on dashcam as he approached officers during standoff in May, just before he was shot and killed.

He raised the apparent rifle again toward officers who were about 50 feet away.

That’s when the Manlius investigator fired another rubber projectile, and simultaneously, New York State Trooper Gary Novotny fired a single round from his patrol rifle, striking Bennett in the abdomen.

Bennett was transported to a hospital but later died.

The rifle turned out to be a BB gun.

Fitzpatrick says based on interviews with police and civilian witnesses as well as video from police body cameras and police car dash cameras Trooper Novotny was legally justified in using deadly physical force.

Fitzpatrick says Bennett’s repeated threats, and brandishing what appeared to a rifle put Trooper Novotny in reasonable fear for his life and that of other law enforcement officers.

