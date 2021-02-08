Dad watching son, a Hobart alum, win Super Bowl: ‘Best night of my life’

TAMPA BAY, FL (WSYR-TV) — “Last night was the best night of my life,” Bill Marpet says about watching his son, Ali, win Super Bowl LV.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening. That was something I saw other people do. That was not something I ever expected to do,” Marpet tells NewsChannel 9.







Marpet’s son is a 2015 graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the highest-drafted Division 3 player in NFL history.

Marpet suspects his son choosing a Division 3 school worked out better than had he gone to a Division 1 school:

“He got an amazing education. He’s a really bright, young man. He cares about learning His career is short. What he learned at Hobart is going to take hold when he stops playing football.”







Buccaneers’ fans hope Marpet is there for a long time. For now, they’ll celebrate Tom Brady’s historic win and the young guard whose protection helped make it happen.