Daily coronavirus cases in Onondaga Co. increase for the first time since reopening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon likes to use sports analogies. Monday, he said, “We were on a seven-game win streak. And then we went on a three-game losing streak over the past week. Unforced errors lost us those games.”

The errors he referred to are social gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend, many of which involved just-graduated high school seniors at parties.

Sunday, there were 39 new cases of coronavirus. Saturday had 29 new cases and Wednesday, July 8, had 34.

The average number of new cases in a day had been 18.

McMahon also warned people of the complaints his office is getting of people breaking their mandatory quarantine order.

McMahon says the complaints are being investigated in coordination with the Onondaga County District Attorney and $2,000 penalties could be imposed if there’s validity to the claims.

