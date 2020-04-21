Dairy drive-thru distribution being held at Destiny USA on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As more people are filing for unemployment and the need for food assistance is increasing, which is making the Dairy Farmers of America and American Dairy Association North East team up to help families in Syracuse.

On Wednesday, April 22, there will be a dairy drive-thru milk distribution of almost 8,000 gallons of milk.

This event will be held at Destiny USA from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.