Damaged rail on I-81 repaired

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers on Interstate 81 will now see a couple of repairs to damaged guide rails.
New York State Department of Transportation crews were out earlier in the week working when the weather was warmer.
Crews worked on repairing the damaged rails on I-81 in Tully.
All lanes have since been re-opened.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award given to local self-advocate
- Students in Elmira enjoying book vending machine
- Get The Scoop On Perry’s New Ice Cream Flavors & Look
- Artificial Intelligence At Crouse Helping Stroke Patients
- NYS Sheriff’s Association announces new tool to look for theft suspects
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App