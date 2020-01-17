Damaged rail on I-81 repaired

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers on Interstate 81 will now see a couple of repairs to damaged guide rails.

New York State Department of Transportation crews were out earlier in the week working when the weather was warmer.

Crews worked on repairing the damaged rails on I-81 in Tully.

All lanes have since been re-opened.

Stay Connected