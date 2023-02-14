SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s official! Damar Hamlin is coming to Syracuse!

Hamlin will be in Syracuse on Saturday to watch the Orange take on the Blue Devils at the JMA Wireless Dome.

News of his arrival came from Oswego entrepreneur, Adam Weitsman, who posted the news on his Instagram story with the Buffalo Bills Safety player.

In his Instagram story, Weitsman posted a picture with him and Hamlin with a caption that said, “My final guest at the Dome Feb 18th in Syracuse against rival @dukembb will be personal, my most special one. Huge inspiration to me and everyone else in the #315 and around the world. #damarhamlin.”

Hamlin will be attending the Syracuse University men’s basketball game versus Duke on February 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, it can be seen on ESPN.

The station can be found here:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.