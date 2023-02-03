SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– CPR helped to save Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s life when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field last month. Now as he continues to make a miraculous recovery outside of the hospital he’s using his second chance at life to save others.

Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association to launch the 3 for Heart CPR challenge to encourage people to learn hands-only CPR.

The challenge is three simple steps. First, visit www.heart.org/3 to watch an instructional video on hands-only CPR. Next, donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR awareness and education. Finally, take to social media and challenge three friends to do the same.

Duane Wiedor, the Syracuse board chairman for the American Heart Association says this challenge is similar to other health-related challenges like the ALS ice-bucket challenge. He says the more people who understand how to do hands-only CPR the more possibility for survival.

According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital every year and 70% of those events happen at home. That’s why it’s pivotal that your family members and other loved ones know how to perform hands-only CPR.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and the AHA says women are less likely to receive CPR than men. The AHA is hoping this challenge will help to break down those barriers and save lives.