SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) So far this Labor Day Weekend Syracuse has dodged the wet weather. We won’t be as lucky on Monday, though.

OVERNIGHT:

A cold front moved through Central New York on Sunday with little fanfare. There were a few showers and storms to the south of Syracuse in the afternoon but we expect more showers to develop later in the evening and that turns into a steady rain overnight.

Temperatures back off into the 60s for lows.

LABOR DAY MONDAY:

Your outdoor plans for the end of the three-day holiday weekend in Central New York are in jeopardy.

Low pressure tracking east along a stalled front to our south brings a steady rain for the region the first half of the day Monday. In addition to it being damp, we don’t expect much change in temperatures as we remain nearly steady in the mid 60s.

While the rain becomes a bit more scattered in the afternoon don’t be fooled. We expect it to be cloudy and still damp. Temperatures end up closer to 70. Rainfall totals around Syracuse average closer to half an inch but south of Syracuse the totals for the day but be an inch or greater. While we still need the rain, some of those higher totals could lead to some localized flood issues the farther south you head from Syracuse.

Not the greatest news if you were planner on heading to the beach or getting the grill set up for a barbeque.

TUESDAY:

Now while low pressure and its frontal system are slowly tracking southeast away from Central New York Monday night into Tuesday, our weather is slow to improve.

A lot of moisture will be left in the lower atmosphere from Monday’s rain and the wind is light. That is not a good recipe for clearing and sunshine for us.

On top of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lingering shower or some drizzle to start the day.

MIDWEEK:

We do have some good news for the midweek as Back to School week ramps up for the kids.

High pressure is building in from Canada and the atmosphere dries out and that means more in the way of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. That sun will also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures close to 80 or better all three days. For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days!