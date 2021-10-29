Dan Cummings announces retirement from NewsChannel 9

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 37 years at NewsChannel 9, Morning News Anchor Dan Cummings is retiring. His last day on air will be Monday, December 20th, 2021.

“Since 1984, the owners and local managers of NewsChannel 9 have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to grow and learn something new every day,” said Cummings. “I will be forever grateful for the friends I’ve made at this TV station and for the pure joy of working with so many talented and creative professionals.”

VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said, “Congratulations to Dan that after spending almost four decades with NewsChannel 9 he is ready for his next chapter. Dan has made a tremendous impact on so many people, businesses, and charities during his broadcasting career. I am truly grateful for what Dan has done for this community, the lives he has touched, and the positive impact he has had on NewsChannel 9 and our employees over his historic career.”

WSYR-TV News Director Jim Campagna said, “It’s been a privilege to work with Dan. I have always considered Dan a mentor, confidant, the consummate professional, and a true gentleman.”

Dan Cummings was born and raised in Southern Cayuga County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree from Cornell University. Dan got his start in radio at WNYR in Rochester, WTKO in Ithaca, and WHEN in Syracuse. He joined NewsChannel 9 in 1984 as an assignment editor. During his time at the station, Dan has held many positions, including

reporter, anchor, managing editor, assistant news director, and news director. He began anchoring The Morning News on NewsChannel 9 in 2008 while continuing to report and work on award-winning special projects. Dan is dedicated to shining a light on local issues and is the driving force behind “Newsmakers,” NewsChannel 9’s weekly public affairs program airing Fridays at 12:30 p.m. In 2013 he was honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for “Saints Among Us.”

Dan has won New York State Broadcasters awards and been nominated for regional Emmy awards for sharing the stories of local Veterans through “Veterans Voices.” Dan’s final “Veterans Voices” special will air this Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9. Dan has twice been honored with the Press Club’s Professional Standards Awards, and in 2018 he received the Press Club’s highest honor, being named to the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.

Dan lives in Syracuse with his wife Danielle Cummings and is the proud father of Anna and Jonah Cummings.