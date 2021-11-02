Dan Cummings says thank you for all of the well wishes: Read his thank you here

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since Friday, when Dan Cummings announced his retirement, he has received an overwhelming number of phone calls and messages from viewers wishing him the best.
Dan took a minute on The Morning News Monday to say thank you for all the well wishes.
He also wrote the following note to each and every person who has reached out:
I want to let everyone know how deeply I appreciate all the kind comments and wonderful things you’ve had to say about my upcoming retirement from NewsChannel 9. Since last Friday morning when I made my announcement, I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who’ve taken the time to share a good word for me and I wish I could respond to each and every one of you. Time simply won’t allow me to do that. But please know that I’ve treasured your comments and more than that, I’ve absolutely cherished these last 37 years when you’ve welcomed me into your lives as a member of our NewsChannel 9 team. It means everything to me, and to everyone here, that you trust us to keep you informed on a day to day basis. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. I will always be grateful for your viewership and friendship.Dan Cummings