SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re working to learn more about the chaos behind the scenes for Syracuse City Ballet. A dancer is sharing her story after she says an uncomfortable encounter with the company’s management led to her quitting this year’s Nutcracker performance entirely.

15-year-old Paige Wilder has been a dancer for Syracuse City Ballet for about six years now, performing in the Nutcracker every year. The performance is a holiday tradition for Wilder and her family.

“My first Nutcracker was in 2017 but I fell in love with it in 2018,” said Wilder.

That love would land her on stage. She’s been dancing since the age of three and says it’s her true passion. But chaos behind the scenes led to Wilder fearing to return to the stage for this year’s Nutcracker performance.

“I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel loved,” said Wilder.

Those feelings stemmed from what Wilder says was an uncomfortable encounter she had on November 10 with the company’s artistic director. Wilder says the rehearsal director and the company manager were also present.

“They fired the girls and guys who came to my defense and tried to protect me and I just don’t feel right supporting a company that gets rid of the people that tried to help me,” said Wilder.

Wilder says her experience with Syracuse City Ballet has always been positive until she was blindsided by the artistic director.

“She kept saying things along the lines of I’ve been hearing that people are talking bad about the company and are bad-mouthing me and the rehearsal director and that we don’t know how to run rehearsals and she kept implying that she thought it was me that was saying that stuff, which it was not,” said Wilder.

Wilder says she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I was very shocked. I was confused as to why she thought it was me because I would never say anything like that,” said Wilder.

Wilder says she and her mom sent letters to the company, voicing their concerns about the mistreatment. However, Wilder says nothing has changed.

“I definitely felt really scared when it happened. I don’t feel comfortable dancing with her,” said Wilder.

As of right now, Wilder says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever return to Syracuse City Ballet.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Syracuse City Ballet for comment. We have not heard back.

The Nutcracker will be held at the Oncenter from Dec. 1-3.