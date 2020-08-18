“Dancing With The Stars” Alum Tony Dovolani Teaching in CNY

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Professional Dancer Tony Dovolani is known for his time on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” and now he can teach you to dance too. Dovolani will be teaching in Syracuse on Thursday, August 20th at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Fayetteville from 10am to 9pm.

Openings are still available for private lessons and the 7pm group session. To sign up and to learn more call (315) 637-3718.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected