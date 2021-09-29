Dandelion Festival to close some Clinton Square streets Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
road closed

(Daniel X. O’Neil / CC BY 2.0)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dandelion Festival will be held in Syracuse this Saturday and that means road closures for some of the city.

Saturday, October 2, 2021, to Sunday, October 3, 2021, the following streets in Clinton Square will be closed from 7 a.m. through noon the following day.

  • West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Salina Street
  • Erie Boulevard West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street
  • Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street
  • West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will become a two-way street

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area