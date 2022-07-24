The 2022 Nissan Rogue may just be the perfect family car (Our Auto Expert)

(WSYR-TV) — The summer heat is in full swing in Central New York and AAA Western and Central New York say that drivers should keep in mind the heat and danger of hot cars.

Since 1998, 917 children have died from pediatric vehicular heatstroke and at least ten deaths have occurred already this year in the U.S. Although a majority of these deaths are not on purpose, they are often preventable.

On an average sunny day, car temperatures can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. AAA says children are particularly at risk because their bodies heat up five times faster than adults.

Follow the tips below to make sure no child adheres to the dangers:

Never leave a child unattended, even for a minute, even if the windows are tinted or down. The same recommendation applies to pets and older adults.

Parked cars: always keep doors locked and windows closed, even when the car is in a garage or in a driveway. Make sure the keys are safely out of reach so children can’t enter a car without supervision.

Make sure children leave the car when you reach your destination. Be certain no one is inadvertently left behind.

When you first place a child in a car seat in the back seat of a car, also place your cell phone, purse, or important belongings back there to serve as visual reminders that a child is in the back seat as you leave the car.

If you see a child alone in a parked car, call 911 immediately for emergency assistance.

Pets and heat:

It is best to leave your pets at home while running errands on a hot day.

Dogs can’t sweat like people, which causes them to overheat much faster.

Rolling down the window doesn’t do much to keep your pets comfortable.

Cars and heat: