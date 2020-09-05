Daniel Prude investigation moves to grand jury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR-TV) – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Saturday that she will move Daniel Prude’s death investigation to a grand jury.

The Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying, ““The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

Daniel Prude, a Black man, died in March days after an encounter with police, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office recently ruled the death of Prude a homicide citing “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

During his encounter with police days before his death, police put a bag over Prude’s head to stop him from spitting, and officer’s held him face down on the road.

Governor Cuomo responded to Attorney General James’ decision to move the investigation to a grand jury by saying, “Earlier this week, I called for the investigation into Daniel Prude’s death to be expedited. Today, I applaud Attorney General Tish James for taking swift, decisive action in empaneling a grand jury. Justice delayed is justice denied and the people of New York deserve the truth.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has already suspended seven police officers involved in the incident.