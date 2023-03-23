SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rochester’s very own, Danielle Ponder, is being welcomed at the 2023 Great New York State Fair.
The R&B singer and songwriter has been growing nationally, but will be making a stop in Central New York, at the Chevy Court Stage at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30!
Take it back locally, Ponder used to work in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, first, as a public defender, then as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer – for nearly a decade, while performing regularly throughout Rochester’s music scene. While working as a public defender, Danielle also toured Europe, opening for George Clinton, according to the press office with the NYS Fair.
In 2018, Ponder began working on her music fulltime.
She has a debut album called “Some of Us Are Brave”, which was released in September of 2022.
Her music has gotten her recognition by NPR, calling it “anthemic while compassionate; soulful, while bold and strong.”
“When I heard Danielle Ponder’s soulful, powerful voice on the radio, I was blown away. Then, when I learned she was from Rochester and became familiar with her story and how she’s made a career out of helping people, I was even more inspired,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Danielle’s message is unifying, uplifting and empowering. Her performance will be a strong start to a day of celebrating women, and we hope concertgoers feel just as inspired as we do.”
Ponder’s concert will be free with fair admission.
The Great New York State Fair concert lineup so far:
Chevy Court:
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
Experience Stage at Chevy Park:
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line