Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar to close, new restaurant on the way to Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For almost four years, Tammy Pamebiamco has owned and operated Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar in the Village of Baldwinsville, but the wine won’t be flowing for much longer.

“When I walked in here four years ago, I knew this was the place,” Pamebiamco, the owner of Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar, said.

Pamebiamco went on to say, “I only had a two year lease, so at the end of the second year I got raised a 20 percent increase, and then now a 40 percent, and I was just like, ‘the only way I can stay in business is to raise my prices and cut my staff’s hours,’ and I just wasn’t willing to do that.”

Tammy originally opened the bar to give women in Baldwinsville a place to hang out, but Dani’s quickly became her passion. The decision to close the bar was a difficult one, but she is standing up for herself.

“I suppose I could have paid the increase, but it’s a matter of principle to me,” Pamebiamco said.

Tammy isn’t giving up on her business. She’s constantly looking for another location to continue Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar, but she says it has to be perfect.

Pamebiamco said, “So, until I can actually find another place where I walk in I feel that love for it, then, unfortunately, I won’t be open.”

Before her rent was raised, Tammy embarked on a new business adventure with her nephew called Greens & Grains. The restaurant, which will feature plenty of healthy options, is scheduled to open in May.

“We are going to do salads, smoothies, noodle bowls, grain bowls, you know all of those things,” Pamebiamco said. “I am also going to be doing breakfast, but it won’t be like your fried eggs or anything like that, it’s going to be totally unique and different. It’s going to be a great addition to Baldwinsville because it’s another thing that we just don’t have in the village.”

Although she will soon have a new restaurant, the original Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar will have a special place in Tammy’s heart.

Pamebiamco said, “It is really sad because this building is beautiful, and for this not to be here it’s just going to be sad every time I walk by.”

According to Pamebiamco, Dani’s will officially close on March 27, but she hopes to have her new restaurant, Greens and Grains, up and running in the next couple of months.

