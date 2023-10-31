ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2024 summer concert season is taking shape with Darien Lake announcing shows ranging from pop to hard rock to county and southern rock.

Here is the calendar so far:

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

The country super star is performing on July 11 at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

New Kids on the Block: Magic Summer Tour 2024

The boy band is back in WNY, with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff for an August 22 show at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Driving southern rock is on the calendar for September 12 at 6:30 p.m. Advanced sale tickets are available at 10 a.m Tuesday, with the general public getting a chance on Friday.

Creed: Summer of ’99 Tour

Also going on sale tomorrow are pre-sale tickets for Creed with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven (F11).

The concert announcements throughout WNY and the Finger Lakes are coming fast and furious. Separate shows for John Mellencamp and KC and the Sunshine Band were also announced on Monday.