Dashboard Confessional coming to del Lago November 12

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino will host Dashboard Confessional Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m.
Led by singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional has recorded top ten hits in “Vindicated” and “Hands Down.”
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale to the public on Jul. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/.
Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, already announced at The Vine, including:
