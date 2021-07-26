Dashboard Confessional coming to del Lago November 12

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Armon Jay, Chris Carrabba, Benjamin Homola, and Scott Schoenbeck of Dashboard Confessional perform onstage during iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2018 at The Forum on January 19, 2018 in Inglewood, United States. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino will host Dashboard Confessional Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. 

Led by singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional has recorded top ten hits in “Vindicated” and “Hands Down.” 

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale to the public on Jul. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, already announced at The Vine, including: 

  • PrimeTime Horns – Jul. 30, 2021 (Free Show) 
  • Grand Funk Railroad – Aug. 6, 2021 
  • Foghat – Sept. 10, 2021 
  • Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rules Tour – Sept. 16, 2021 
  • Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour – Sept. 17, 2021 
  • Hairball – Sept. 18, 2021 
  • Sebastian Bach – 30th Anniversary Of Slave To The Grind – Sept. 25, 2021 
  • Petty Fest VIII – Oct. 1. 2021 
  • Styx – Oct. 2, 2021 (SOLD OUT) 
  • Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – Oct. 8, 2021 
  • Little River Band – Oct. 9, 2021 
  • Ludacris – Oct. 15, 2021 (SOLD OUT) 
  • Trace Adkins – Oct. 16, 2021 
  • Colt Ford – Oct. 30, 2021 
  • The Clairvoyants – Nov. 19, 2021 
  • Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way! – Nov. 20, 2021 
  • Winger – Dec. 4, 2021 
  • Sara Evans – Dec. 11, 2021 
  • Tracy Morgan No Disrespect – Apr. 2, 2022 
  • Jay Leno – Jun. 10 & 11, 2022  

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/ 

