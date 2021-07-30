Data show vaccination rates among staff members of assisted living facilities alarmingly low

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV)– Nursing homes and assisted living facilities were some of the first places to have access to the coronavirus vaccine. Months later the number of residents vaccinated is high but in many facilities, it’s low for workers.

According to recent NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker data, the numbers are staggering at certain assisted living facilities in Onondaga County and Oneida County where less than half of staff members are fully vaccinated.



Above is the data for the three lowest vaccination rates among staff members at assisted living facilities in Onondaga and Oneida Counties

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon recently announced that assisted living facilities will now be asked to participate in regular testing for their employees.

In protecting the vulnerable we’ll work with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to make sure their employees are being tested and we’ll help provide those tests to them,” McMahon said. “We’ll assume participation will be voluntary at this point as it’s in the best practices and the best interest of everybody if at some point it doesn’t become voluntary, we’ll do an executive order and make it involuntary or make it mandatory. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Not all assisted living facilities have these low numbers, 12 facilities in Onondaga County and three in Oneida County have above a 75% vaccination rate among its staff members.