Daughter-in-law speaks out with concerns over not being able to see loved one at Syracuse VA

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The challenge of visiting family members doesn’t just impact those in nursing homes, but loved ones who are at the Syracuse Veterans Association Medical Center are experiencing the same.

It was an unexpeted fall Memorial Day weekend when Lori Gilbert’s father-in-law, William Gilbert, was put in the Syracuse VA Medical Center. That, in addition to his lung cancer battle.

“He decided on his own that it was his decision to go into the nursing home because he didn’t want me to get hurt taking care of him,” explained Lori Gilbert, daughter-in-law.

It was a choice she describes as necessary and out of her control.

She and her family were able to visit her father-in-law the first five days after he was admitted. Then, things changed and they haven’t been able to see him for 75 days.

This is slowly killing them. Not being able to see the loved ones and they need to see us, and we need to see them. He’s like a prisoner in his bed and he’s fought for our country for over 9 years and now we’re treating him like he’s in prison. He fought for our freedom and now he has no freedom. Lori Gilbert, Daughter-in-law





To search for answers, Lori has been in touch with a social worker and director at the VA. She’s even reached out to Congressman John Katko and Senator Chuck Schumer’s office for guidance. But from each of them, she received the same response.

“They’re stating this is a federal reason and they are going by the whole U.S. where our numbers are good,” she explained.

While Lori says the care for her father-in-law at the VA has been wonderful, she realizes she’s not the only one going through a similar situation. She hopes if speaking out doesn’t work for her and her family, that she can hopefully make a difference for someone else.

It’s very hard on my husband and it’s very hard on anyone in this situation. So, I’m not fighting just for us, the others too. Lori Gilbert, Daughter-in-law

Hoping to made her voice be heard before it’s too late and her father-in-law passes.

