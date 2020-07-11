Daughter reacts to nursing home visitation rules following mother’s death

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — For months, families with loved ones in nursing homes haven’t been able to visit. The only time visitation would be allowed would be in end-of-life scenarios.

That’s how it was when we first met Dawn Staple back in June. She was visiting her 85-year-old mother at Loretto for the first time in six months as an end-of-life visit.

On Friday, The New York State Department of Health announced that eligible nursing homes could allow limited visitation again, following state guidelines.

But for Dawn, the news came just a little too late. Her mother died one week after she had visited her.

Dawn’s mother tested positive for COVID-19 back in May but was asymptomatic. It was a whole month after her diagnosis that Dawn got to see her.

“It was very heartbreaking,” Dawn says. “The aides are great, and do everything they can there, but people can not only not see their families, but they’re not having any other type of contact because no one else is being allowed on these units.”

Dawn fully supported the no visitation policy when the pandemic first hit, but she says the prolonged isolation that followed has had serious and detrimental effects for the residents at nursing homes.

It broke my heart because just seeing her, and knowing my mother, I knew it was the lack of social interaction that really taken its toll on her. Dawn Staple

Mother formerly in a nursing home

Last month, Loretto said that once the state allowed visitation, they’d consider changes, possibly including scheduled visits, and designated areas or kiosks to take the temperatures of all visitors.

But no facility can set a plan in stone until they receive full official guidance from the state. One they do, they’ll send that plan to the state to affirm it follows those guidelines.

“With them having some visitation, it will improve,” says Dawn. “But I definitely think we’ve probably lost a lot of seniors just due to the isolation and not the virus itself.”