TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his back.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim’s daughter, 30-year-old Paris Gardner, was intoxicated at the time of the incident and became argumentative with her brother and father.

During the argument, Gardner allegedly shattered a television and then retrieved a knife from the kitchen, which ultimately led to her stabbing her father once in the back.

Deputies charged Gardner with the following:

Possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree

Menacing in the 2nd degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

The father was brought to Upstate Community Hospital and is expected to survive.

Gardner was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment for a laceration to her face.

Garner is expected to be arraigned later today.