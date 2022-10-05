TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his back.
Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim’s daughter, 30-year-old Paris Gardner, was intoxicated at the time of the incident and became argumentative with her brother and father.
During the argument, Gardner allegedly shattered a television and then retrieved a knife from the kitchen, which ultimately led to her stabbing her father once in the back.
Deputies charged Gardner with the following:
- Possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree
- Menacing in the 2nd degree
- Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
The father was brought to Upstate Community Hospital and is expected to survive.
Gardner was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment for a laceration to her face.
Garner is expected to be arraigned later today.