Daughtry to perform at the Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dearly Beloved Tour featuring Daughtry with special guests Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht will stop at the Landmark Theatre on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

Landmark Theatre members at the silver level and above will have access to a special online presale on Thursday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the Landmark Theatre Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online.