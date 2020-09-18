Dave & Buster’s laying off 77 workers at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dave & Buster’s at Destiny USA is laying off 77 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Labor Department said those people will be permanently laid off in early December.
The layoffs were temporary when they were first announced back in March.
The impact of the pandemic forced the company to make the tough decision to let those employees go.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public comment on police reform
- Sanders, Gillibrand announcing Postal Banking Act
- Cher tapes emotional PSA for South Texas county ravaged by COVID-19 after her concert
- Tijuana landmarks defaced to shed light on burgeoning feminist movement
- Clarifying the Lost Wages Assistance ‘rolling basis’
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App