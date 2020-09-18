Dave & Buster’s laying off 77 workers at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dave & Buster’s at Destiny USA is laying off 77 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Labor Department said those people will be permanently laid off in early December.

The layoffs were temporary when they were first announced back in March.

The impact of the pandemic forced the company to make the tough decision to let those employees go.

