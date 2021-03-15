Dave & Busters, WonderWorks to reopen at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Dave and Buster’s, a restaurant with a large game arcade will reopen at Destiny USA and WonderWorks will fully reopen.

Destiny says Dave and Buster’s indoor dining and take out are open as of Monday. Its game arcade will reopen March 26.

Wonderworks ropes course has been open, but its Laser Tag and General Admission attractions will reopen for the first time on March 26.

“Excitement is an understatement of how we feel about our third floor entertainment venues reopening,” said Nikita Jankowski, Director of Marketing for Destiny USA. “Since Destiny USA reopened last summer, some of the top questions we’ve received have been about the reopening of Dave & Buster’s and WonderWorks and third floor entertainment in general. We are ecstatic and we are ready. Our guests are ready.”

Masks will be required at both venues. Dave & Busters will make gloves available upon request. There will be dedicated staff to sanitize games and tables regularly.

WonderWorks says social distancing polices may create wait times for some attractions, and equipment will be cleaned between each use.