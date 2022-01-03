Dave Knapp ousted as Onondaga County Legislature Chairman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In some unexpected chaos at a typically routine year-opening session, Republican Dave Knapp was replaced as Chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature by fellow Republican Legislator Jim Rowley.

Knapp, who was unable to secure the majority of votes during private caucusing sessions, ended up nominating Julie Abott for the job instead. With the support of eight Republicans only, she was one vote short.

Instead, Jim Rowley got the necessary nine votes by building a coalition from all six Democrats, two other Republicans and himself.

Rowley has made a name of himself by bucking his party, speaking out against the Republican-controlled redistricting process and the Onondaga County Executive’s plan to build an aquarium. Lasy year, Rowley complained Ryan McMahon was spending pandemic relief money without approval from the legislature.